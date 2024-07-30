Shahbaz Sharif had said in the House that we are ready for the Charter of Economy, Zulfikar Ali Bhatti.

Our economy has been badly affected for a long time, Salman Shah

ISLAMABAD:The leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Prince Muhammad Gustasub Khan, spoke in the Sachi Baat program

The founder of PTI has talked about negotiating with the army, Shahzada Gustasp

Where there is a center of power, negotiations can also take place there

Glad there was a deadlock that seems to be ending,

Leader of Muslim League-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti’s talk in Sachi Baat program

We endured all kinds of hardships but did not blame the army

Our mandate was also stolen in 2018, this should also be accounted for There is no doubt that there are many problems in the country

Many problems are due to political instability and political chaos in the country

If the government gets involved in political issues, how will other issues be resolved

Who will invest in our country when no policy will be allowed

During the PTI era, Usman Buzdar installed DC and officers in my district with money

The government has no role in the appointment of officials in the Pakistan Engineering Council

The people in government are not the decision makers, the source of authority is someone else

There has been corruption everywhere, the results of which we are seeing today

Our leadership made the culture of Pakistan such that what he himself continued to do continued to happen below

In Pakistan, if you have nothing, you are nothing

Our system is the most peculiar, if a good man comes, he might fix his work

Even if an angel were to come here, he would not be allowed to work properly

We can fix the system but first we have to fix our attitudes

A certain class comes to power in Hardur

The system which was given to the British continued to operate here

How can an 18 or 19 grade officer teach his children abroad

All the blame for corruption is put on the throats of political people

We reach the assembly by investing thousands of rupees from our pockets

We have to legislate to crack down on corrupt people

This agenda is running in our assemblies that we have to call each other brabhala

Unfortunately the politician is in trouble and someone else is stealing the fun

PTI’s focus has never been on fixing corruption

Former Finance Minister Salman Shah’s conversation in the program

Now the situation is that people’s purchasing power has also responded

There is an urgent need to pull the country out of political instability, says economist

What is the reason that we have to repeatedly program with the IMF?

Our exports are very less, the production is not enough to meet our own needs

There is no export and necessary goods have to be imported by taking loans,

According to the budget, there is 28 thousand billion rupees government expenditure which needs to be reduced

There are talks that relief in bills should be given by reducing the government expenditure

Second, we have to bring our bureaucracy under control

We have introduced bureaucracy in everything and it has strangled the economy

China had also earlier freed its economy from bureaucrats

We have strengthened our economy by handing it over to the bureaucracy

If anyone wants to do business privately, he should be facilitated