Shahbaz Sharif had said in the House that we are ready for the Charter of Economy, Zulfikar Ali Bhatti.
Our economy has been badly affected for a long time, Salman Shah
ISLAMABAD:The leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Prince Muhammad Gustasub Khan, spoke in the Sachi Baat program
The founder of PTI has talked about negotiating with the army, Shahzada Gustasp
Where there is a center of power, negotiations can also take place there
Glad there was a deadlock that seems to be ending,
Leader of Muslim League-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti’s talk in Sachi Baat program
We endured all kinds of hardships but did not blame the army
Our mandate was also stolen in 2018, this should also be accounted for There is no doubt that there are many problems in the country
Many problems are due to political instability and political chaos in the country
If the government gets involved in political issues, how will other issues be resolved
Who will invest in our country when no policy will be allowed
During the PTI era, Usman Buzdar installed DC and officers in my district with money
The government has no role in the appointment of officials in the Pakistan Engineering Council
The people in government are not the decision makers, the source of authority is someone else
There has been corruption everywhere, the results of which we are seeing today
Our leadership made the culture of Pakistan such that what he himself continued to do continued to happen below
In Pakistan, if you have nothing, you are nothing
Our system is the most peculiar, if a good man comes, he might fix his work
Even if an angel were to come here, he would not be allowed to work properly
We can fix the system but first we have to fix our attitudes
A certain class comes to power in Hardur
The system which was given to the British continued to operate here
How can an 18 or 19 grade officer teach his children abroad
All the blame for corruption is put on the throats of political people
We reach the assembly by investing thousands of rupees from our pockets
We have to legislate to crack down on corrupt people
This agenda is running in our assemblies that we have to call each other brabhala
Unfortunately the politician is in trouble and someone else is stealing the fun
PTI’s focus has never been on fixing corruption
Former Finance Minister Salman Shah’s conversation in the program
Now the situation is that people’s purchasing power has also responded
There is an urgent need to pull the country out of political instability, says economist
What is the reason that we have to repeatedly program with the IMF?
Our exports are very less, the production is not enough to meet our own needs
There is no export and necessary goods have to be imported by taking loans,
According to the budget, there is 28 thousand billion rupees government expenditure which needs to be reduced
There are talks that relief in bills should be given by reducing the government expenditure
Second, we have to bring our bureaucracy under control
We have introduced bureaucracy in everything and it has strangled the economy
China had also earlier freed its economy from bureaucrats
We have strengthened our economy by handing it over to the bureaucracy
If anyone wants to do business privately, he should be facilitated