ISLAMABAD: Xi Jinping, the president of China, Salman bin Abdulaziz, the king of Saudi Arabia, Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, and Queen Elizabeth of Britain all extended their support for Pakistan on Monday in response to the tragic floods that have claimed lives there.

In their letters to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Xi and Prime Minister Li Keqiang expressed their hopes that Pakistan’s government and people would overcome the difficulty and begin to rebuild the devastated areas as soon as possible.

At a gathering in Islamabad, Chinese ambassador Nong Rong declared that the Chinese government was moving quickly to supply 25,000 tents and other supplies to Pakistan.The Red Cross Society of China is giving the Pakistan Red Crescent Society $300,000 in emergency monetary support, and the All China Enterprises Association in Pakistan gave Rs15 million to the prime minister’s relief fund, the envoy said.

Prior to this, President Alvi received condolences from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the deaths and injuries caused by the floods.

The president, the families of the deceased, and the people of Pakistan received “deep grief and genuine compassion” from the monarch and the prince in their respective messages.”Saddened to witness the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan,” India’s Modi tweeted. We send our sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased, the hospitalised, and everyone else impacted by this natural disaster. We also wish for a speedy return to normalcy.

The British High Commission in Islamabad sent a message from Queen Elizabeth to President Arif Alvi saying: “I am profoundly grieved to hear of the dreadful loss of life and property caused by the floods across Pakistan.” “My sympathies are with all those who have been affected, as well as with those working in trying conditions to support the recovery efforts,” the queen stated.