ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday at the National Census Coordination Centre (N3C), PBS Head Office, for the development of census software and tablet provision.

Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, revealed the 7th Digital Population and Housing Census logo.Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, the Chief Statistician, welcomed the visitors and informed them that NADRA would offer software and tablets for the upcoming census