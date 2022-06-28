ISLAMABAD: According to ARY News, the election commission expressed its sorrow on Tuesday over the deaths of two people during the Sindh local government elections review session.

The secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave a report on the LG elections in Sindh during a review session of the ECP. Through a video link, provincial election commissioner Sindh joined the ECP meeting.

The session was briefed, “On the day of the election, rioting, and scuffles were recorded in 10 districts, while eight persons were hurt in violent situations.”

Thirty polling places were forced to cease voting due to unlawful activity, and thirteen elections in various categories had to be postponed as a result of the use of erroneous electoral symbols, the session reported. “Overall voting was postponed at 74 polling places.”

Additionally, 25 FIRs were filed against those guilty, according to the secretary ECP. The session briefed, “The electoral staff was stolen from UC-28 of Kandhkot Municipal Committee.” The provincial government is in charge of providing security for the election officials, according to the ECP secretary.

The province chief secretary was informed of the situation, and the chief election commissioner (CEC) spoke with the chief minister of Sindh and wrote him a letter. The secretary stated, “The CEC also discussed the deployment of military personnel.”

“Overall, law enforcement agencies performed satisfactorily.” Due to numerous situations, voting must take place at 74 polling places. He promised that measures would be made to address these issues.

“Violence during Sindh’s local government elections in 2015 resulted in the deaths of 15 people and the injuries of 24 others. Comparatively speaking, this election was better than the last one, the secretary declared.

The CEC expressed their grief over the election-related deaths of people. In addition, he voiced anger about violent acts that occurred during the election.