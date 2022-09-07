The first-ever fish library opens in Lahore, the cultural centre of Pakistan, giving researchers and students access to all available fish-related knowledge under one roof.The experiment began because the limbless, cold-blooded vertebrate is thought to be a significant contributor to marine ecosystems, raising awareness of aquatic life.

The largest fish library contains more than 50,000 publications on fish farming that, without requiring users to switch between different platforms, give a wealth of knowledge regarding ideal environments and habitats for aquatic life.

The bookery was frequently frequented by many medical research students, according to the library administration. She continued by saying that researchers frequently travel abroad to use the library.

She recalled the arduous voyage and said that even with the meagre finances provided by the state, it took years to collect this many volumes.In the meantime, the administration wants to digitise the library as soon as possible to reach more people.