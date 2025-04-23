ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the current government has failed and no relief has been given to the people, the government’s writ is nowhere in KP.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the JUI’s central general assembly meeting was held in Lahore on April 19 and 20, JUI will continue to support the Palestinian struggle for freedom in a strong manner, Israel is an illegitimate state, its status is like that of an occupier of Arab lands, Netanyahu talks about defense, but does anyone bomb civilians in defense? Are small children, women, the elderly and unarmed people bombed in defense?

He said that more than 50,000 peaceful citizens were subjected to brutality, Netanyahu is a war criminal, the International Court of Justice ordered Netanyahu’s arrest, but no one, including the United States, is respecting this decision, governments are supporting these war crimes, be it the United Nations Human Rights Organization, Geneva, the European Union, all are supporting war crimes, they are all committing the same crime.

The JUI chief said that there is an appeal to the Pakistani nation and businessmen to participate in financial jihad, they cannot hand over innocent Palestinians to a brutal country.

Fazlur Rehman said that the JUI General Council rejected the Mines and Minerals Bill, some of our members in the Balochistan Assembly supported the bill, an explanation has been sought from the supporting members, if the party is satisfied with the explanation, then fine, otherwise the membership will be suspended.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the situation of unrest in KP, Balochistan, Sindh is indescribable, armed terrorists are roaming around, there is no government writ anywhere, parents cannot send children to school, the business community is worried, extortion is being demanded from traders, the government and security agencies seem to be failing to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that the federal and provincial governments have failed as a result of rigging, JUI declared the 2018 and 2024 elections as rigged and rejected the results, these assemblies cannot be called people’s representatives, votes are the trust of the people, selected governments are imposed by rejecting the votes and opinions of the people and giving arbitrary results, JUI will continue the political struggle from its platform.