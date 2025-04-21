Karachi: The federal government has decided to form a high-level negotiation committee to address the concerns of the PPP and others over the project to build six canals on the Indus River.

According to Express News, the federal government has decided to form a negotiation committee headed by Ishaq Dar to address the concerns of the PPP over the creation of six canals from the Indus River.

This committee will include Federal Minister for Water Resources and Energy Ahsan Iqbal and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, among others.

There is also a possibility of including water and agriculture experts in the committee. This committee of the federal government will contact the PPP leadership and others and try to find a solution to the problem through negotiations.

The negotiation committee will be finalized with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on this issue soon, as soon as the schedule is fixed, in which a strategy to find a political way to address the concerns of the PPP will be decided.

The government committee will also hold talks with other parties on this issue, and meetings between the leaders of both parties will be held in Karachi and Islamabad.

A key PML-N leader told Express that detailed consultations were held in the PML-N leadership in the past few days on the concerns of the PPP and other parties over the construction of the six canals project on the Indus River and the issue of protests in the province.

He said that in this consultation, it was agreed between PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the issue would be resolved through negotiations. In view of which, the PML-N federal government has decided to form an empowered negotiation committee to liaise with the PPP and others.

According to the PML-N leader, the Prime Minister will approve the inclusion of members in the committee. The federal government’s committee will liaise with the PPP leadership for the talks and fix a meeting time.

The talks will highlight the benefits of the canals project and ascertain the concerns of the PPP, while a technical assessment of all aspects of the project will be conducted and a joint action plan will be developed to resolve the issue.

He said that the PML-N will also take the parliament into confidence regarding the project. The Prime Minister will also convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests on the project if necessary.

The PML-N is also considering calling an all-party conference regarding the project. Negotiations are likely to begin soon to address concerns on the project.

The PML-N will change its strategy on the project and decide on a further action plan keeping in mind the situation.