Islamabad: The federal cabinet has approved a summary of the increase in the salaries of ministers and ministers of state. According to Express News, after the approval of the bill, the salary of a federal minister, minister of state and advisor will be Rs 519,000. According to sources, the salaries of federal ministers, ministers of state and advisors have increased by 188%. Two months ago, the Finance Committee approved the increase in the salaries and benefits of MNAs and senators on the issue of making the salaries and benefits of members of parliament equal to those of the federal secretary. The Finance Committee of the National Assembly, headed by Speaker Ayaz, had unanimously approved it.