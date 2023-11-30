The supervising federal cabinet approved the trial of the cipher case in Adiala Jail.

According to the sources, approval was taken through circulation from the cabinet members on the summary of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Sources say that the trial against former Prime Minister Imran Khan former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood and other people under the Official Secrets Act will be held in Adiala Jail.

Sources say that in the light of the decision of Special Court Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zul-Qarnain, approval was taken from the federal cabinet to conduct the trial of the cipher case in Adiala Jail.

According to the sources, the federal cabinet was also informed of the Islamabad High Court’s decision to nullify the jail trial.

It should be remembered that yesterday the Federal Cabinet approved the trial of the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in jail.