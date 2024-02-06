A fan of famous Hollywood singer Louis Tomlinson got him to sign the official marriage certificate under the guise of autograph and posted the picture on social media.

According to the report of a foreign news organization, Louis Tomlinson, a member of the most popular British music band of the past, ‘One Direction’, signed the marriage certificate in absentia.

It is worth mentioning here that the band that produced the famous song ‘Night Changes’ is now defunct. One Direction, a band formed in 2010, disbanded in 2016. The band included singer Zayn Malik along with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan, while now they all make their songs.

According to the report, these days Louis is busy with his concerts in Indonesia, meanwhile in a concert in Jakarta where there was a sea of fans, Louis decided to give autographs to his fans.

While people were taking autographs one after the other when a woman handed Louis a marriage certificate, the singer autographed it without being seen.

This came to light when the woman went home and posted a photo of the certificate on TikTok, claiming that she and Louis were married. The marriage certificate from the Republic of Indonesia had a photo of the singer and the woman with their signatures in between. were done

The female fan said on TikTok that she went to this concert as a single woman, but now she has returned from here after getting married and is married.

According to local reports, under Indonesian law, a marriage will only be considered when the bride and groom have a wedding ceremony and are attended by relatives and friends.

Therefore, the certificate signed by singer Louis has no legal value.