Former popular child artist Zohab Khan announced his marriage to fellow actress and social media influencer Vania Nadeem.

Zohab Khan, who has acted in several Pakistani dramas as a child artist, recently appeared in a YouTube podcast where he revealed that he will get married soon.

22-year-old Zohab while talking in the program said “I can get married in the next three months or within a month, but I want to get married for the next three years.”

The actor said, “I want to get married after the next three years because I have to achieve some of my goals. If I achieve those goals in the next four months, I can get married.”

Zohab revealed for the first time about his bride-to-be in this podcast and said that he is getting married to actress Vania Nadeem.

Continuing the conversation, he said, ‘The girl is ready to get married, she is saying to get married tomorrow but I advised her not to make her career first and then get married, nowadays that drama too. are doing’

Zohab said ‘After my father’s death, my elder brother and I soon got the responsibilities of the house, because of these responsibilities, I cannot get married yet’.

Who is Vaniya Nadeem?

Vaniya Nadeem is a famous tik-toner of Pakistan who recently entered the world of acting and she is acting in a drama on a private TV channel that is on air.

It should be noted that the young actor Zohab Khan is the grandson of Pakistan’s legendary artist late Moin Akhtar, which he revealed in an interview in the past.

Apart from this, Zohab Khan has appeared in several Pakistani dramas including Kash Me Teri Beti Na Hoti, Omar Dadi Aur Gharwale, Mimi Aur Wah, Me, Yeh Zindagi Hai, Sans, Bubbles, Perfume Chowk and Panjara etc.