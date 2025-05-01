Asif Mahmood

India has once again fired up its propaganda machine — this time, accusing Pakistan of developing a nuclear missile capable of hitting the United States. It sounds dramatic, and that’s exactly the point. But behind the noise, there is no evidence, no logic, and certainly no truth.Let’s look at the facts.First and foremost, Pakistan has never shown any interest or intention to develop long-range missiles aimed at global powers. Our nuclear policy is very clear: it is built around credible minimum deterrence focused on regional threats — particularly the conventional and nuclear build-up by India. The longest-range missile Pakistan has ever tested — the Shaheen-III — has a range of around 2,750 kilometers, which covers all of India, and nothing more. That’s a strategic choice, not a technical limitation.In contrast, India has tested and deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) like Agni-V, with ranges up to 8,000 km — easily capable of reaching Europe, Asia-Pacific, and even US military bases. India also operates nuclear-armed submarines, giving it second-strike capability far beyond regional needs. Yet, oddly, it is Pakistan being painted as the threat.Second, from an economic and diplomatic point of view, the accusation makes no sense. The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market, a key partner in international finance, and home to a large Pakistani-American community that contributes billions in annual remittances. Relations between Islamabad and Washington have been improving steadily in trade, climate cooperation, health, and security. No country would target its own economic lifeline — and certainly not Pakistan, which is looking to build international partnerships, not destroy them.Third, the timing of this disinformation campaign is not accidental. In recent weeks, there have been several high-level diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and the US — including a widely discussed meeting between General Asim Munir and former President Donald Trump. Had there been any real concern about a missile threat from Pakistan, such a meeting would not have happened — let alone in such an open and cooperative atmosphere.Finally, let’s call this what it is: a deliberate attempt to distract. India is under increasing global scrutiny for its internal policies, its dangerous rhetoric, and its regional posturing. By throwing wild allegations at Pakistan, it hopes to shift the focus and create confusion — especially in Western capitals where Pakistan is rebuilding trust and cooperation.It’s time the world stopped taking such claims at face value. Pakistan’s record as a responsible nuclear state speaks for itself. Instead of falling for propaganda, global analysts and media should ask a simple question: Who has the capability to strike global targets — and who has the motive to lie?