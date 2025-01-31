Popular Telugu superstar Prabhas will soon be seen in a new action thriller film “Spirit”, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to reports, the shooting of the film will now begin in May 2025 after the advance preparations. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his hit films “Kabir Singh” and “Animal”, is working with Prabhas for the first time. The film will be a unique police thriller that will surprise the audience. Prabhas will play the role of an honest but slightly unique police officer in the film. That is why he is also undergoing special physical training for his role. Currently, Prabhas is completing the shooting of his film “The Raja Saheb” and will soon finalize the dates of “Spirit”. Although the full cast and other details of the film have not been revealed yet, there are reports that it will hit the theatres in 2026.