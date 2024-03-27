The European Commission has announced the launch of an investigation against three major technology companies for allegedly failing to implement the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) law.

In this regard, the European Union will investigate against Apple, Meta and Google’s parent company Alphabet.

According to the statement issued by the Commission, Alphabet, Apple and Meta prefer their products and the Commission suspects that the DMA has not been implemented effectively by these companies.

The Digital Markets Act came into effect in Europe on March 7.

Technology companies like ByteDance, Amazon, Meta, Abel, Microsoft and Alphabet were declared gatekeepers in this law.

The main objective of the DMA is to force the gatekeeper companies to open up their platforms to third parties so that the competitive process can proceed.

Apple, Alphabet and Meta are the first companies to be investigated under the DMA.

Technology companies found in violation will be fined up to 10 percent of their annual global revenue.

The commission has also raised questions on the fee structure of Apple and Alphabet, saying that it is not in accordance with the DMA.

It should be noted that both companies have introduced new fees for some services.