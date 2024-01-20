Lahore: Due to the increase in transportation, foolproof security arrangements, and other expenses in elections 2024, the estimated election expenses have exceeded 49 billion.

The Election Commission had demanded 47 billion rupees from the federal government for the general elections, which is being provided to the Election Commission in a phased manner.

Given the security concerns and the border situation in the country, police, rangers, army and other law enforcement agencies have demanded another 3.5 billion rupees from the Election Commission for security.

In this regard, only the Punjab Police has requested one billion 19 crore rupees from the Election Commission for the security of the general elections.