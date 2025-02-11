Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital is essential.

He said this while addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

He said that this summit is an effective forum for collective consideration of the challenges and opportunities for a better future for humanity, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders is essential.

The Prime Minister said that 50,000 Palestinians were martyred during the genocide in Gaza, the Palestine issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, in which the capital of the independent Palestinian state should be Jerusalem as its capital, and lasting peace is possible only with a two-state solution.

He said that the Pakistani nation has faced numerous challenges over the past seven decades, and our Udan Pakistan project is a national economic transformation project that will lead to increased economic development and growth in Pakistan.