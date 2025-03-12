ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the entire nation is deeply shocked by the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and has spoken to the Chief Minister of Balochistan in this regard.

In a message regarding the Jaffar Express on the social networking website X, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that he has just spoken to Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti on the telephone.

He said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan informed him about the latest developments in the heinous terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation is deeply shocked by this heinous act and is saddened by the loss of innocent lives. Such cowardly acts cannot shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace.

The Prime Minister said that I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, may Allah Almighty grant them a high place in Paradise and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

He said that dozens of terrorists have been killed during the operation.