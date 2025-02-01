QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, while paying tribute to the martyred and injured personnel in terrorist attacks in Balochistan, has said that the enemy hiding under the guise of so-called friendship will have to face defeat from the brave nation and armed forces.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Balochistan where he was briefed on the security situation in Balochistan and senior security and intelligence officials were also present on the occasion.

The ISPR said that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs and also visited the injured undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital Quetta.

The statement said that the Army Chief, Governor and Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs and the injured for their unwavering determination to defend the country at all costs.

The Army Chief said that those elements who have become tools of terrorism for foreign masters and are playing the game of deception and hypocrisy by adopting double standards are not acceptable to us in any way.

He said that no matter what these so-called “enemies disguised as friends” do, they will have to face defeat in the face of the resistance of our brave nation and armed forces.

He said that God willing, we will take every possible counter-action to protect the motherland and its people and bring the enemies to their end.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief appreciated the bravery and determination of the officers and men of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and law enforcement agencies against terrorism.

On this occasion, the Army Chief reiterated his resolve to continue full cooperation with the provincial government to ensure the security and welfare of the people of Balochistan and promote peace, stability and development in the province.