Islamabad: The election process for general elections 2024 officially started today. The Election Commission has started issuing nomination papers for the general elections and public notices have been put up in RO offices across the country.

Nomination papers for National and Provincial Assemblies are being issued across the country, and nomination papers of candidates for women and minority seats have also been started.

According to the Election Commission, nomination papers can be obtained by paying a fee of Rs 100 and the nomination papers have to be submitted to the respective RO office from 20 to 22 December

The Election Commission says that the scrutiny of r.nomination papers will be from 24 to 30 December and objections can be filed till 3 January while appeals against the nomination papers will be heard till 10 January.

Nawaz Sharif is still ineligible, there will be objections to his participation in the elections: Chairman PTI

The revised list of candidates will be released on January 11, 2024, election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on January 13, while the general elections across the country will be held on February 8, 2024.

Increase in the number of voters

On the other hand, 2 crore 26 lakh 30 thousand 351 voters have increased for the 2024 general elections compared to 2018, the number of voters in the country has reached 12 crore 85 lakh 85 thousand 760.

In the 2018 election, the number of voters was 10 crore 59 lakh 55 thousand 409, the rate of male voters is 53.87 percent and the rate of female voters is 46.13 percent, in which the number of male voters is 6 crore 92 lakh 63 thousand 704 and the number of female voters is 5 crore. 93 lakhs 22 thousand 56