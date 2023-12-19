Islamabad: The election process for general elections 2024 is officially starting today.

As per the election schedule issued by the Election Commission, the Returning Officers will issue a public notice today to receive nomination papers for the General Election 2024.

The date for submission of nomination papers is December 20-22, scrutiny of nomination papers will be from December 24-30 and objections can be filed till January 3 while appeals against nomination papers will be heard till January 10.

Nawaz Sharif is still ineligible, there will be objections to his participation in the elections: Chairman PTI

The revised list of candidates will be released on January 11, 2024, election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on January 13, while the general elections across the country will be held on February 8, 2024.

Increase in the number of voters

On the other hand, 2 crore 26 lakh 30 thousand 351 voters have increased for the 2024 general elections compared to 2018, the number of voters in the country has reached 12 crore 85 lakh 85 thousand 760.

In the 2018 election, the number of voters was 10 crore 59 lakh 55 thousand 409, the rate of male voters is 53.87 percent and the rate of female voters is 46.13 percent, in which the number of male voters is 6 crore 92 lakh 63 thousand 704 and the number of female voters is 5 crore. 93 lakhs 22 thousand 56.