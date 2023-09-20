Rawalpindi: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Law and former Secretary of Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad says that the general elections in the country are expected to be held between January 15 and 25.

Talking to the media, Kanwar Dilshad said that the Election Commission has released the list of more than 12.5 million voters, the matter of constituencies will be completed before November 30, and the gazette notification of constituencies and election lists on November 30. Will continue.

The Special Assistant says that after the notification, the Election Commission is authorized to issue the election schedule under Section 57.

Kanwar Dilshad said that under Articles 230 and 222, the Election Commission is completely independent in its affairs, in the current situation, it seems that the election schedule will be released in the second week of November. It will take place between 15 and 25 January.

Former Secretary of Election Commission says the caretaker government is using funds under Article 224, under Article 224 the caretaker government has full authority over funds and construction work, caretaker Punjab government is not subordinate to any political party.

It should be noted that various political parties are demanding the Election Commission to immediately announce the election schedule and conduct transparent elections in the country.