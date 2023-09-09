Islamabad: Former President Asif Zardari has expressed his full confidence in the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a statement, former President Asif Zardari said that the Election Commission will conduct the election according to the constitution and after the census, the Election Commission is bound to conduct new constituencies. We have full confidence in the Chief Election Commissioner and all the members.

The former president said that the caretaker government should complete the SIFC projects soon and the country should be put on the path of development by completing the projects.

He further said that the country is currently going through an economic crisis, and we all should worry about the economy instead of politics, If the country is there then we all are.

It should be noted that yesterday the Chairman People’s Party demanded the Election Commission to conduct the election in 90 days and said that the Election Commission has proved its credibility in front of the people with its performance of 4 years, The Election Commission has proved its performance in Daska. , we hope the Election Commission will conduct free and fair elections.