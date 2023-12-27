The present Chief Election Commissioner, the possessor of strong nerves, will remain, Kanwardalshad

The Caretaker Prime Minister had said that the improvement in the stock market is a proof of the improvement in the economy, Shahid Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The year 2023 has passed with its revelations

In the year 2023, Army Chief played his best role for the country

The coming year is associated with many hopes

The Election Commission announced the elections, but there are still doubts among the people

This is our last program for this year, our prayer is that the coming year will bring happiness

The cases of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto have not been resolved yet

I don’t think the Zulfikar Bhutto reference case will reach any logical conclusion,

Benazir Bhutto was my neighbor in London

Used to discuss various political issues with Benazir Bhutto

In some time, PPP has become strong and PML-N has become weak,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has worked hard, PPP is still established,

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have been in different positions, they have experience,

Exports are the link of the economy which can make the economy successful.

The caretaker law minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dalshad, spoke in the Sachi Baat program

Chief Election Commissioner and Member Election Commission cannot be appointed beyond the age of 65 years,

The talk of resignation of the current Chief Election Commissioner is baseless, Kanwardalshad

Peshawar High Court asked under which constitution the intra-party election was declared null and void

The Election Commission declared the party election null and void under the Election Act

Candidates benefited from taking away PTI’s bat symbol,

If the Election Commission’s decision had not come, the nomination papers of the candidates could have been rejected,

In the upcoming election, the situation may get worse,

If the elections are held and the results are not accepted, the country will suffer a lot,

There will be 15 lakh polling staff on which checking and balance is a big challenge,

The Election Commission was asked whether it looked at the intra-party elections of other parties, Kanwardalshad

If Tehreek-e-Insaf doesn’t get the electoral symbol, women will lose their seats

If their election symbol is not decided, the party will suffer a huge loss,

Important cases will be heard in the Supreme Court on January 2, 6 and 9

Whether Tehreek-e-Insaf gets election symbols or not, February 8 elections will definitely take place,

Tehreek-e-Insaf will make every effort to get its election symbol,

Don’t go to any party’s meetings and processions, voters have their own mood,

Political parties are things to come, we have to see our own country first,

It will be a big challenge for the appellate tribunals to make decisions by January 10

Shahid Hasan Siddiqui said that the claims of improving living conditions are not true

Investors lost as stock market went down,

Now that the stock market has fallen, let them also admit their failure,

All the efforts made by the Army Chief to improve the economy have all failed,

The failure of caretaker government has wasted their hard work,

Foreign investment has continuously declined during the current government,

It is clear that the incoming government will not be able to make the required reforms,

IMF will also chew the iron gram of the incoming government,

Stock market expected to fall further and dollar to rise.