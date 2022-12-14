Faryal Talpur, the head of the PPP, was purportedly accused of failing to declare her assets, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the case on Wednesday.

Arslan Taj and Rabia Zafar, two PTI leaders, petitioned the supreme electoral authority, which then rendered a decision. They stated that because the PPP leader neglected to disclose all of her assets, including properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, in the nomination papers, she should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution.

According to the ECP, the sister of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has disclosed all of her assets. It stated that the claims had not been supported by the petitioners.

The election authority deferred its decision in the matter in October of last year after hearing arguments from both sides.In her response to the accusations, Ms. Talpur claimed that the speaker of the Sindh Assembly had already rejected a request for her disqualification.

The petitioner, according to her argument, was not aware of the law, and the ECP was not the appropriate venue to hear the case. She recommended that the petitioner contact the election tribunal.