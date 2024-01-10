The Pakistani Election Commission seems to be having trouble getting ready for the vote. The most recent obstacle to the electoral process is the postal ballot voting option, which was added after multiple changes to the schedule. Voters have less than two weeks to apply for postal votes, yet the commission has neglected to send out important constituency information via its 8300 SMS service. The ECP’s inability to update vital information about national and provincial assembly constituencies, as well as the returning officers who are associated with them and with whom the applications must be filed, is a major setback in an era where electoral processes are digitalized worldwide for improved accessibility and transparency. More than a million voters are impacted by this error, including public servants, members of the armed forces, their families, people with impairments, and inmates. In order to exercise their right to vote, these groups—many of whom are stationed or reside outside of their constituencies—rely on postal ballots. Therefore, a sizable portion of the electorate is denied the right to vote due to the ECP’s neglect.

It is deceptive for the commission to seek to defend this error by tying it to the final release of polling place information. Constituency numbers, which are essential information for voters using postal ballots, are established by delimitation and are not influenced by the placement of polling places. Furthermore, there are concerns about the timing of giving Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, the commission’s secretary, new responsibilities. The decision, together with the lack of communication regarding it on the ECP’s media WhatsApp group and website, only serves to increase the general lack of confidence regarding the ECP’s readiness and dedication to a transparent electoral process. It serves as a reminder that the competency and openness of the institutions that support a democratic process are just as important to its efficacy as the participation of the populace. The ECP needs to take immediate action to address these shortcomings as the application deadline for postal ballots approaches. Voters who choose to cast mail-in ballots must get the required information from the commission as soon as possible. Before the elections, the ECP needs to quickly devise a thorough action plan to address the current chaos and fix the fundamental problems. Failing to do so would be detrimental to the electoral process’s integrity as well as the ECP’s standing as Pakistan’s guardian of democracy.