The 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics has been given to American Claudia Goldin in recognition of her significant contributions to the historical analysis of gender disparities in the labour market. The first thorough examination of women’s incomes and labour market participation is provided by her work. She gathered data from the US spanning 200 years in order to comprehend how and why there is a salary and employment discrepancy between men and women. Women’s engagement in the workforce has historically been perceived as following a U-shaped curve, with female contribution declining as the US moved from an agrarian to an industrial society and then increasing during a boom in the services sector. The introduction of contraceptives and higher levels of education for women both had an impact on their work decisions. Modernization did not, however, result in a reduction in the earnings gap. The work of Ms. Goldin shows that throughout time, it was discovered that men and women were getting unequal earnings in the same field of employment, and that the disparity generally developed with the birth of the first child.

Pakistan, like many other countries, struggles with severe pay and employment-related gender disparities. The tremendous resonance of Ms. Goldin’s work impels us to comprehend the causes of these differences in order to forge a more inclusive course for the future. More than ever, there is a critical need for flexible work settings that are designed to address the particular issues faced by women. By giving Ms. Goldin this distinction, the Nobel committee not only recognises her academic accomplishments but also emphasises the significance of gender economics in the modern world. Ms. Goldin’s research is a rallying cry to recognise, take action, and change the economic landscape to promote gender parity. Ms. Goldin’s lighthouse shines more brilliantly than ever in a society that strives for equality. As we join in her celebration of her accomplishments, it is crucial that we also pause to reflect on her discoveries and make a commitment to bridging the gap.