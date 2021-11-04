By Sardar Khan Niazi

Ever since the creation of Pakistan, India has not accepted the existence of Pakistan and regularly tried to either untie Pakistan, divide it into trifling states, or make it her settlement. India never wanted the country to stand on its own feet and become self-reliant.

India always conspired to keep Pakistan politically weakened, and economically dependent through clandestine wars waged by sponsored proxies, water war, hybrid war, Ajit Doval doctrine, Af-Pak doctrine, Kerry-Lugar Bill doctrine, and Trump doctrine all intended to undermine Pakistan’s economy through sanctions.

China helped Pakistan develop its industrial base and strengthen its military muscles. It is now engaged in increasing Pakistan’s economic power through $ 62 billion CPEC, which has already helped in overcoming the energy crisis.

China has built several projects in Pakistan like Aeronautical Complex where JF-17, Mushaak, and jet trainers are being made, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Heavy Electrical Complex, Tank Rebuild Factory, Sports Complex, Karakorum Highway, Chashma nuclear plants, and Gwadar deep-seaport.

India aspires to become a regional hegemon in South Asia. For India, militarily powerful Pakistan is a major threat to her ambitions and takes Pakistan as the only obstacle in her path to achieve her international goals. China is another threat to her because of the Sino-Pakistan friendship, which has transformed into a strategic partnership now.

In order to force Pakistan to submit to her demand of becoming a client state, India went to war with Pakistan thrice, cutting Pakistan into two in 1971, and since then has been unceasingly employing sneaky strategies to intimidate Pakistan.

India has been using all kinds of stealthy tricks and open bullying plans to undercut Pakistan financially, politically, and militarily. India uses terrorism as a weapon to intimidate its neighbor. After 9/11, India gave a boost to the bogey of terrorism and used it to her advantage not only to project freedom movement in IOK as Islamic extremism but also accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism.

When Pakistan achieved equality in nuclear and missile power and shut out the option of direct war, India has been making use of other tactics, such as diplomatic, political, economic pressure, nuclear blackmail, military standoffs, strategic encirclement, isolation, water terrorism, and propaganda war to achieve her evil aims.

India conspired with the Karzai administration who offered India an opportunity to establish its terror recruitment camps in Afghanistan against Pakistan. Installment of several training camps and training centers, Indian consulates, and Indian intelligence units took place to incite terrorism in Pakistan.

From 2001 onwards, India built a narrative putting all acts of terror in India, IOK, and Afghanistan in the basket of Pakistan and painted herself as the victim of terrorism. She launched a malicious diplomatic offensive, hurled baseless allegations to tag Pakistan as a state colluding with terrorists and sponsoring terrorism.

India persistently sold this narrative to the world well knowing that Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism since 2004. Terrorism has been flowing into various parts of Pakistan under a calculated plan to destabilize it. RAW tried to foment insurgency in FATA and Baluchistan and used Makran and Karachi coastal areas to fuel unrest in Karachi.

In order to give credibility to her lies, India conducted a series of false flag operations in India to hide her massive human rights violations and state terrorism against Indian minorities and the people of IOK.

Indian leaders and Indian media outshine each other in distorting facts, cooking up anecdotes and fake news to tarnish the image of her neighbor and to justify her aggressive posture.

On our part, the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing well to expose the duplicities of India by putting the record straight by highlighting the on-ground realities.