The draw for the 2020-21 Champions League group stage will take place from 4pm BST on Thursday.

As Premier League winners last season, Liverpool are seeded in pot one for the draw alongside Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg and FC Porto.

The Reds will be grouped with one team from each of the other three seeded pots, but cannot face a fellow English side at this stage of the competition.

There are therefore five confirmed potential opponents for Liverpool in pot two: FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Their potential opponents from pots three and four respectively will be finalised once the play-off round concludes on Wednesday night.Group matches are scheduled to be played on the following dates.