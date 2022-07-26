PARIS: An upscale restaurant in Paris that is mired in a racism issue employs a doorman who claimed on Monday that he was instructed to bar non-white patrons from entering. A video showing black ladies being turned away from the Manko restaurant and nightclub on the upscale Avenue Montaigne, close to the Champs-Elysees, has prompted an investigation.

Three horrified women who recorded their incident on July 16 and shared it on TikTok have received an apology from the Peruvian-themed establishment, which denies having a discriminatory policy.”They immediately advised me, ‘Don’t let too many Africans in. Don’t let a lot of visitors from the Maghreb (North Africa) enter.

The bouncer, identified as Damien, was fired when the TikTok video went viral, but he claimed that he was only adhering to the “policy of the establishment” and that the instructions came from “managers.”Despite wearing dresses and heels, the women in the video are turned away because they are not dressed in “evening wear.”