The ice on the trade war between China and the United States is melting and positive statements from both sides are likely to reduce tensions.

According to the World News Agency, China has said that it is ready for trade talks with the United States.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the door is completely open for talks with the United States.

The spokesman reiterated the Chinese position and said that there are no winners in trade wars and we do not want to fight, but if necessary, we will fight to the end.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman warned that on the one hand, the United States expresses its desire to make a trade deal and on the other hand, it also wants to put pressure on China. This is not the right way to deal with China.

It should be remembered that US President Donald Trump had said that he was going to significantly reduce the heavy tariffs on China.

Donald Trump had started a fierce trade war with China by imposing 142 percent tariffs since the beginning of his second term in January.

In response, China also imposed massive retaliatory tariffs of 125 percent on American goods, which further increased tensions between the two countries.

This tariff war shook global markets and raised fears of a global recession.