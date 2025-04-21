Karachi: The dollar has been rising against the rupee for several days now. According to Express News, the dollar continued to appreciate in both foreign exchange markets on Monday, as the dollar closed at Rs 280.86 in the interbank market, up by 15 paisa. Similarly, in the open currency market, the dollar closed at Rs 282.33, up by 6 paisa.
