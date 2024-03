The dollar became cheaper than the rupee in the country.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of the dollar has decreased by 4 paise in the interbank exchange.

At the close of business in interbank exchange, the dollar rate is Rs 278 4 paise. Yesterday, the dollar closed at 278 rupees 8 paise in the interbank.

On the other hand, in the open market, the price of the dollar decreased by 7 paise to 280 rupees 60 paise.