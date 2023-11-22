The US dollar has been on a downward trend for several days after taking off, with the dollar still depreciating on the interbank today.

285 rupees became 60 paise after the dollar became cheaper by 19 paise in interbank.

At the close of business yesterday, the dollar was 285 rupees 79 paise at Interbank.

A positive start in the stock exchange

Interbank: The dollar is still cheaper today

Business has started positively in the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

The 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange rose by 254 points to reach the level of 57,625.

100 index closed at 57 thousand 371 points at the close of business yesterday.