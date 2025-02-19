Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik (Hilal-i-Imtiaz Military), officially inaugurated the functionality of Incinerator Plant at Cantonment General Hospital. The event was attended by a distinguished group of officials, including Director Military Lands & Cantonments, Rawalpindi Region, Mr. Amer Masood Khan; Executive Director, Major General (R) Qamar ul Haq Noor; President Cantonment Board, Brigadier Ahmed Nawaz; CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi; Additional CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Mr. Haider Shuja &

Mr. Naveed Nawaz; and others.

During the ceremony, Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik emphasized the critical role of incinerators in the safe disposal of hazardous waste, highlighting their importance in preventing the spread of diseases and protecting the environment. This newly inaugurated incinerator is the first imported, state-of-the-art facility of its kind in the region. Designed to dispose of medical waste such as used syringes, empty blood bags, and other hazardous materials, the plant ensures that waste is safely and hygienically processed. The incinerator operates at temperatures ranging from 1150 to 1300 Degrees Celsius, with the capability to dispose of up to 100 Kilograms of waste per hour.

This advanced facility marks a significant milestone in maintaining public health and environmental safety in the region.