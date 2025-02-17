ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan will lead to innovation in technology and improve the economies of both countries.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Regulatory Masterclass on 5G Technology, said that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and Pakistan’s PTA is welcome.

He said that this MoU will open new avenues for various institutions, in this regard, the Pakistan Digital Policy has been launched, in the context of which development will be further facilitated.

Regarding the signing of the MoU, he added that cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan will lead to innovation in technology and improve the economies of both countries. This partnership will strengthen relations between the two countries in the fields of telecom, digital innovation and connectivity.

The Federal Minister said that now we cannot afford to miss any opportunity, digital connectivity is one of the prime drivers of development in Pakistan, to prepare Pakistan for Industrial Revolution 4.0 and 5.0, we have established national centers for Big Data and Cloud Computing, GIS and Space Technology.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that by 2035 we will become a 1 trillion dollar economy, for this, Udan Pakistan has been planned under the 5G formula.

The Federal Minister said that the digital revolution is knocking at your door, we have to join hands with the world under it, according to the World Bank, 5G technology can add up to 13.2 trillion US dollars to the global economy by 2030.

He said that our effort is to provide high-speed internet to every corner of the country. Under AI, development is now possible much faster than thought. Our goal is that no youth of Pakistan should be deprived of this rapid development but should be a part of it in a better way.

The Federal Minister for Planning added that now we are ready for the 5G spectrum which will further facilitate high-speed connectivity. He said that work is also being done rapidly on data security in Pakistan. Ahsan Iqbal said that all these steps are increasing investment opportunities in Pakistan.