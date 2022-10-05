KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has begun developing a digital map of the city in accordance with the directives of Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.The KMC website will soon provide information about the interactive map titled “Know Your Karachi,” according to Wahab.

During a Tuesday meeting with Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, he made the remarks. With the aid of contemporary technology, he continued, “the process of upgrading the delivery of civic services would continue.

Following the creation of the map, all pertinent information, including municipal services, the appropriate police station, wards, UCs, fire stations, hospitals, universities, colleges, public spaces, playgrounds, parks, and libraries, would be available in one location.

On the map, which will be posted to the KMC website, will also be information regarding bus routes and postboxes. The city administrator stated that they would appreciate any comments and ideas from the populace to enhance the map.

He stated that in order for locals, tourists, and other people to receive information, contemporary digital maps of this kind had been created in all major cities across the world and released online.