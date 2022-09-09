The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi sealed a building after it was evacuated due to a three-inch tilt to the right.The building’s occupants asserted that their structure must have tipped to one side due to the nearby unoccupied plot being extensively flooded.

According to DHA spokesman Colonel Kashif, the three-story structure on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in DHA Phase V appeared to lean to one side before being sealed.The empty area next to the building was likewise sealed, he continued. For some construction activity, the land was being dug up. According to the DHA spokeswoman, the structure tipped three inches to its right.

He continued by saying that the building had been examined by the housing authority’s structural engineer, and the causes of its tilting would be determined.He claimed that the structure was secure for the time being, but that if it bent further more, authorities would have to demolish it. He said that the residents of the building had been relocated.

All residents, according to the authorities, were safely evacuated. The building included a marble showroom and was built on an 80 square yard plot of land. According to the police, all of the residents’ possessions were also removed from the building.