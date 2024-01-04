The details of assets submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz along with her nomination papers have come to light.

In Constituency 119 Lahore, Maryam Nawaz disclosed the value of assets including more than 1500 kanals of land at 84 crore 25 lakh 84 thousand rupees in her nomination papers, while also showing an increase in assets of more than 40 lakh rupees during one year.

According to the details of assets submitted with her nomination papers, Maryam Nawaz does not own any vehicle, but she has shown herself to be indebted to her brother Hassan Nawaz for more than 2 crore 89 lakh rupees.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated her educational qualification as MA English Literature in her nomination papers