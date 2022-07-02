Hamza Shehbaz, the chief minister of Punjab, stated on Friday that he had “open heart”ly accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling, noting that Punjab has been going through a constitutional crisis for the previous three months. “First the elections were delayed, and then the swearing-in ceremony. We were without a cabinet for two months,” he said to the reporters. “As a political science student, I think Punjab can be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the number of crises it has experienced during the past three months. he said.”Today, I informed the court that I have been fighting for 17 years and that I am a democratic person. I assured the honourable chief justice that I wouldn’t even be standing here if I didn’t have enough votes to advance to the run-off election. I was going to return home.