Social media platform LinkedIn is used by most of people to search for jobs and usually, the features related to it are introduced.

But the Microsoft-owned platform is getting an addition that will be completely new to its users.

According to a report, the games feature is being introduced in LinkedIn.

Keep in mind that LinkedIn has more than a billion users who use it for job hunting or other purposes.

But the company expects the addition of games to increase user engagement minutes on the site.

It is not yet clear what kind of games will be part of the platform.

According to the report, it is possible that buzz games like Wordal or other similar games will be made part of LinkedIn.

A LinkedIn spokesperson also confirmed that the games will be part of the platform.

The spokesman said that the games will increase communication between people and deepen their mutual relations.

Microsoft is prominent in the gaming world as the company that manufactures the Xbox while also recently buying Activision Blizzard.

Other social media platforms like Facebook have also made games a part of their service in the past but they did not meet the expectations.