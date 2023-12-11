KARACHI: Instead of appointing a chairman on merit, bureaucrats are being appointed as chairman in the name of stopgap arrangement minutes in education boards of Sindh.

According to the details, the charge of the post of Inter Board Karachi is being given to Commissioner Karachi, the charge of the post of Chairman of Sukkur Board is being given to Commissioner Nawab Shah, and the post of Chairman of Nawabshah Board is being given to Commissioner Nawab Shah. will be given to the Commissioners.

In this regard, the caretaker chief minister of Sindh has approved the summary sent by the Secretary of the Department of Boards and Universities, Noor Muhammad Samu.

Education Board has printed grade column instead of percentage in merit, intermediate certificate

All education boards across the country agreed to make passing marks of at least 40

Interestingly, this step has been taken at a time when the election schedule is about to be announced, before that, the Election Commission has informed the Chief Secretary Sindh through a letter that the officers are busy with election duties, so they should not be transferred. While the Sindh Board of Revenue had stopped the conversion process in light of the Election Commission’s letter.

Interestingly, former Minister Ismail Raho and Secretary Boards and Universities Mureed Rahman blocked the appointment of the chairman of the five education boards selected by the search committee, while these candidates were also cleared by three credible intelligence agencies.

According to the sources, the former minister did not want the appointment of chairman boards on merit, which is why a summary was sent to the Chief Minister of Sindh with negative remarks and the Department of Boards and Universities in the caretaker government did not make any changes in it.

On the other hand, large-scale transfers and appointments are going on in the education department.

According to the sources, PS Haleem Soomro, appointed on deputation of the Education Minister, and PS Imtiaz Pathan, Secretary of College Education, are involved in these exchanges.

Jang tried to contact Education Minister Raana Hussain and Secretary Boards and Universities Noor Mohammad Samu, but they did not respond.