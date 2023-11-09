Supreme Court’s decision cannot be reversed at anyone’s will, Naveed Malik

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that,The decision to evict illegal residents was a big decision, Such a big action is taking place, there will definitely be a reaction,

Controlling the reaction is also our job, A large number of Afghans have gone back to their country, Not all Afghans were involved in terrorism, How to find out who was involved in terrorism or not, Not all Afghans were involved in terrorism, The Palestine problem will not be solved until the Muslim countries are united, The war will not stop until a strong message is sent from the Muslim side, Due to the global situation, the country has faced many challenges, The biggest challenge is national security in the country,

President Islamabad High Court Bar Naveed Malik’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The case will also be heard by the judges who have given the verdict,in the review

Decision on military courts should be challenged by other judges,

Chairman PTI approached the Supreme Court against the indictment in the cipher case,

Trial of Chairman PTI is going on in jail due to security reasons, The cipher case will be decided before the election, President Islamabad High Court Bar,If the decision goes against Chairman PTI, he will not be able to participate in the election,

The entire family has been affected by the lives lost on May 9, His trial was also started in the Army Courts, who lost his life,The court will not automatically withdraw the decision due to any pressure, Those involved in terrorist incidents should be dealt with iron hands,

No one abroad dares to break the law, because of the weakness of our laws, criminals get emboldened.Many incidents can be avoided if criminals fear trial in army courts,

Can’t say anything about the military courts whether the appeal is allowed or not?

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan talk in Sachi Baat program,4 billion 80 crores of dollars are being imported, Inflation has decreased and exports have increased, At present things are moving in a positive direction, The dollar has risen a bit but not to panic, If the demand of the banks is met, the dollar will come down, Many countries have assured investment in Pakistan, Pakistan has completed the terms of agreements with Saudi Arabia,

The main reason for the improvement in the stock exchange is the announcement of the election, The waiting hours are about to end in Pakistan, Next year all doors will be opened economically in Pakistan,Tensions in the Middle East have also made a slight difference,

First, the issue of Ukraine did not end, now it has also started with Palestine,

Globally there are such situations that anything can happen at any time,

Pakistan has played a very positive role in the matter of Palestine,