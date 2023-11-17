Judicial Automation Committee to bring digital innovation to the judicial system and create a mobile app for the procedure of cases with the improvement of justice: Declaration Supreme Court. Photo file

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa established a committee to bring innovation to the judicial system of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has formed the National Judicial Automation Committee under the chairmanship of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, which includes judges of the High Courts and the Federal Shariat Court in addition to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

According to the announcement of the Supreme Court, the National Judicial Automation Committee will formulate a national plan for innovation in the judicial system including artificial intelligence, the automation committee will bring digital innovation into the judicial system and create a mobile app for the procedure of cases with the improvement of justice.

The declaration states that the committee will introduce artificial intelligence in the judicial system and research. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah believes that the judiciary should adopt innovation in technology. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah says that the world has moved towards technology since the Industrial Revolution. , it is high time that Pakistan’s judicial system should be exposed to modern technology and training programs.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said in this regard that the digitization of the justice sector is the beginning of the change that I envision in the legal system. Committed to ensuring a transparent and effective legal process.

In the declaration of the Supreme Court, it has been said that Justice Mansoor started a resource center and a specific automation project during his tenure at the Lahore High Court. Steps were taken to equip the High Court with IT technology.

According to the announcement, the National Judicial Automation Committee is a sub-committee of the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee, the Chairman of the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee is Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faizaisa, whose secretariat is in the Law and Justice Commission.