The ban will come into effect from November 6. Airport entry passes of employees who eat paan, gutka and chalia will be cancelled: CAA/File Photo

Karachi: The Civil Aviation Authority has decided to ban parpan, chalia, gutke and smoking at the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued orders to the employees of all companies including airlines, in which they have been informed about the ban on paan, chalia, gutka and smoking.

In the orders issued by the CAA, it is said that this ban will be applicable from November 6, the airport entry passes of the employees who eat paan, gutka and chalia will be cancelled while those who violate the ban will be fined Rs. will go