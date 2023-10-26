ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that preparations for the crackdown against illegal immigrants have been completed after November 1. They will be arrested and kept in holding centers instead of jails.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, he said that November 1 is the deadline given to people living illegally in Pakistan, after which a crackdown will be done against them. For this purpose holding centers have been set up in all cities, and from there they will be sent to their homeland.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the crackdown will be done only against those people who do not have documents to stay in Pakistan, but such immigrants who have forged or illegally created identity cards or other documents will also be prosecuted. Strict action will also be taken against Pakistanis who facilitate them.

The Caretaker Home Minister said that nothing will be said to the foreigners who are residing here legally, the expelled foreigners will not be allowed to carry more than 50 thousand rupees in cash per family, but the remaining amount will be transferred through banking channels. A policy will be formulated in this regard within two days.

Sarfraz Bugti said that according to our law if a woman marries a foreigner, the man does not get citizenship, but if a man marries a foreigner, he gets citizenship.

He appealed to the foreign immigrants to leave on their own, there are still a few days left, and we know who the illegal foreign nationals are staying where, this policy is only for illegal immigrants who are Afghan citizens who come with foreign legal documents. We will welcome it.