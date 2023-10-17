Lahore High Court’s decision to declare fuel price adjustment illegal is not constitutionally and legally enforceable.

The Supreme Court annulled the decision of the Lahore High Court declaring the fuel price adjustment illegal and ordered the delivery companies to receive the fuel price adjustment from today.

A single bench of the Lahore High Court declared the fuel price adjustment illegal.

The Supreme Court referred the case of the companies against the fuel price adjustment to the Nepra Appellate Tribunal.

The decision of the Supreme Court has said that the decision of the Lahore High Court to declare the fuel price adjustment illegal is not constitutionally and legally enforceable.

The court order said that consumer companies should file appeals against fuel price adjustment in the Nepra Appellate Tribunal within 15 days, and the Nepra Appellate Tribunal should set appeals within 10 days.

The Supreme Court judgment also directed that the Nepra Appellate Tribunal should decide the appeals as soon as possible within the statutory period.

Lawyer Companies Salman Akram Raja said that when the FPA was imposed in May 2022, the formation of Nepra was unconstitutional, on which the Chief Justice said that if the formation of Nepra is unconstitutional, then the judge should have given a decision on it, Lahore High Court. The single bench passed a decision beyond its jurisdiction which cannot be sustained.

Chief Justice Qazi Faizaisi said that High Court judges forget to read Article 199, can a High Court judge say that the bill for 500 units of electricity will be this?

Justice Atharmanullah said that no court including the Supreme Court can look into the technical issues of Nepra.

Qazi Faiz Isa said that the Lahore High Court gave the decision which was not requested in the petitions, it would be better to raise the technical issues before Nepra.

The Attorney General said that Nepra and Discos have no objection to challenge the matter in the tribunal.

The Supreme Court, while ordering power transmission companies to receive fuel price adjustment from today, said the amount due from companies and industries will be subject to the decision of the Nepra Appellate Tribunal.