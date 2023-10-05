Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan released her first statement after her marriage and thanked all those who wished her well.

Mahira Khan tied the knot with her friend Salim Kareem on October 2, which was confirmed by the actress’s brother and her manager through pictures and videos shared on Instagram.

Later, Mahira Khan also released her pictures and a video of her second wedding which went viral.

Now the actress has released a statement on her Instagram story that has thanked all her fans including her co-stars.

Mahira Khan thanked them in her Instagram story for those who congratulated and wished her on her wedding and said that she will always be grateful to all of them.

The actress requested and wrote ‘Keep praying for me, Azlan and Salim, the decision of second marriage was the hardest but also the easiest of my life’.

Mahira Khan promised fans in the story that she will soon share more wedding moments, photos, and videos on her account.