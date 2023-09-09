The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco has reached 820. According to Khabar Agency, at least 672 people have been injured by the earthquake, of which 205 are in serious condition. According to foreign media, aftershocks are still ongoing after the earthquake. Earthquake tremors were also felt in Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira. According to foreign media, buildings were shaken by the devastating earthquake, after which hundreds of people were buried under the rubble. According to reports, historical buildings in Morocco were also piled up. Gone. After the earthquake, relief operations are going on in the affected areas. Due to the earthquake, the communication system has been badly affected, while the areas were plunged into darkness due to the power outage, due to which the frightened citizens spent the night in the open places and on the roads. Severe earthquake. It occurred in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco, centered 75 km southwest of Morocco and at a depth of 18.5 km.

