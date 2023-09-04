It is neither the President nor the Election Commission’s authority to give the date of the election, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Economist Malik Bostan’s while talking in renowed talk show sachi Baat he said that.The deal we made with the IMF is a noose around our neck.

The government has sought relief on the right position,The agreement with the IMF must be implemented, We have to increase exports to stand on our own feet, The conditions of the country are not as bad as they are being told, If the scourge of corruption ends, the country will move forward. The Army Chief’s statement has breathed new life into the nation. The present government should come to Charter of Economy and Charter of Democracy Sit together and divide the problems and move towards the solution,The government should find a way to provide relief to the people,Electricity worth 400 billion is stolen every month, which needs to be stopped, The distribution of free units must also be stopped, Malik Bustan Electricity should be made from alternative sources in the country, 9 thousand billion of Pakistanis are lying in foreign banks, All people should be removed from the list of non-filers and made filers,If the tax system is not fixed, we will default, People came to solve problems instead of rioting in protest, Shahbaz Sharif went on chanting Charter of Economy, If Shahbaz Sharif had made the Charter of Economy, his name would have been in history, Difficult decisions will have to be made by our leaders. Formation of Investment Facilitation Council is the achievement of Army Chief. We also have to reduce the privileges of a certain section, If the burden on the people is continuously increased or decreased, then they will get angry,Going solar system can also save a lot of electricity. Government has to promote agriculture and IT sector, Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

It is neither the President nor the Election Commission’s authority to give the date of the election, Hafiz Ehsan KhokharThe delay in the election is due to ongoing issues within the ECC, Under the new act, the authority to set the date of election was given to the Election Commission,Political instability within the country is increasing day by day,The matter has reached the Supreme Court, it will look at Article 224,There is an energy crisis in the country, we have to address our issues,What is the reason that the dollar is stable in our neighboring countries, In the current situation, the Army Chief’s efforts are commendable,Our people are shining the iron of their skills all over the world,Solving our problems is only based on goodwill, Electricity is not 90 rupees per unit in whole Asia,People are fed up with making sacrifices, legal expert Investor says God save me from this bureau