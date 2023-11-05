It is not yet clear whether the series will be shown on Pakistani TV channels or not.

The release date of the historical drama ‘Salahuddin Ayyubi’, made in collaboration between private production houses of Turkey and Pakistan, has been revealed.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who is part of Salahuddin Ayyubi’s production team, and Turkish TV channel TRT shared the first poster of the drama on social platform X and announced that the series will be presented to viewers this month.

Apart from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this poster features Turkish actors.

Adnan Siddiqui announced in his tweet that ‘TV series Salahuddin Ayyubi will be telecast on TRT every Monday at 9 pm from November 13’.

Interesting trailer release of Pakistan and Turkey series ‘Salahuddin Ayyubi’

However, it is not yet clear whether this series will be shown on Pakistani TV channels or not.

It is being told that the drama will be released in Urdu language in Pakistan after it is telecasted in Turkish language while it is also likely to be translated into English and Arabic language and released on various streaming websites.

It should be noted that Sultan Saladin, the founder of the Ayyubid Empire, defeated the Crusaders and re-liberated the first Qibla of the Muslims, Bayt al-Maqdis, after 9 decades in 1187.